Heirs Life Recruitment: Sales Executive (Lagos) — Requirements, How to Apply, Salary Hint

Heirs Life is hiring Sales Executives in Lagos and environs. This opening targets early-career marketers and sales specialists who can prospect, convert, and manage customer relationships for a leading life insurer.

Use this simple guide to confirm eligibility and submit a strong application.

Role: Sales Executive (Entry–Mid Level)

Location: Lagos and environs

Employment type: Full-time sales/marketing

Compensation: The flier states the income is very attractive (base + performance bonuses are typical for this role).

Minimum requirements (from the advert)

Marketing/Sales specialist with strong customer skills

with strong customer skills BSc or HND (entry-level welcome)

(entry-level welcome) Negotiation and deal-closing experience

experience Social media analysis proficiency (content performance, lead gen, basic analytics)

proficiency (content performance, lead gen, basic analytics) Ability to bridge the gap between the company and customers (objection handling, after-sales support)

between the company and customers (objection handling, after-sales support) Must be based in Lagos and willing to work across the city/environs

Core responsibilities (what the job usually involves)

Prospect and qualify leads via field visits, referrals, social media and events

Run needs analysis and present suitable life insurance solutions

and present suitable life insurance solutions Prepare quotes, handle objections , and close sales professionally

, and sales professionally Maintain an active pipeline/CRM , track KPIs and weekly targets

, track KPIs and weekly targets Support policy onboarding, documentation and after-sales service

service Feed market insights back to marketing for improved campaigns

Skills that will set you apart

Clear written and spoken English; additional local language is a plus

Digital selling : WhatsApp Business, Instagram/Facebook pages, basic Canva or PPT

: WhatsApp Business, Instagram/Facebook pages, basic Canva or PPT Spreadsheet literacy (Excel/Sheets) for target tracking

(Excel/Sheets) for target tracking Persistence, integrity, and customer empathy

How to apply

Prepare a 1–2 page CV tailored to sales (see tips below). Send your CV via email or reach out via phone: Email: [email protected]

[email protected] Phone: 07068259362 Subject line suggestion: Application – Sales Executive (Lagos) – Your Full Name . In the body of the email, include: years of experience, highest qualification (BSc/HND), current location in Lagos, and earliest start date.

Tip: Apply once with a complete, polished email. Keep your phone line open for screening calls.

CV tips to land an interview

Start with a 3–4 line summary : “Entry-level sales specialist, BSc/HND, strong negotiation and social selling, based in Lagos.”

: “Entry-level sales specialist, BSc/HND, strong negotiation and social selling, based in Lagos.” Quantify results: “Closed ₦18m in premiums in 6 months.” “Converted 22% of cold leads via WhatsApp.” “Reduced policy cancellations by 15% through proactive follow-up.”

Add tools: Excel , Google Sheets , WhatsApp Business , Instagram/Facebook , Canva , CRM (if any).

, , , , , (if any). File name: Firstname_Lastname_HeirsLife_SalesExecutive.pdf .

Screening checklist (print and tick)

BSc or HND (copy available)

Lagos resident with field mobility

Negotiation/closing stories ready (STAR format)

Familiar with social media lead gen/analytics

CV and email crafted to the Sales Executive role

role Reached out via email or phone above

Important notes