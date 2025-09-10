Heirs Life Recruitment: Sales Executive (Lagos) — Requirements, How to Apply, Salary Hint

Heirs Life is hiring Sales Executives in Lagos and environs. This opening targets early-career marketers and sales specialists who can prospect, convert, and manage customer relationships for a leading life insurer.
Contents
Use this simple guide to confirm eligibility and submit a strong application.
Role: Sales Executive (Entry–Mid Level)
Location: Lagos and environs
Employment type: Full-time sales/marketing
Compensation: The flier states the income is very attractive (base + performance bonuses are typical for this role).
Minimum requirements (from the advert)
- Marketing/Sales specialist with strong customer skills
- BSc or HND (entry-level welcome)
- Negotiation and deal-closing experience
- Social media analysis proficiency (content performance, lead gen, basic analytics)
- Ability to bridge the gap between the company and customers (objection handling, after-sales support)
- Must be based in Lagos and willing to work across the city/environs
Core responsibilities (what the job usually involves)
- Prospect and qualify leads via field visits, referrals, social media and events
- Run needs analysis and present suitable life insurance solutions
- Prepare quotes, handle objections, and close sales professionally
- Maintain an active pipeline/CRM, track KPIs and weekly targets
- Support policy onboarding, documentation and after-sales service
- Feed market insights back to marketing for improved campaigns
Skills that will set you apart
- Clear written and spoken English; additional local language is a plus
- Digital selling: WhatsApp Business, Instagram/Facebook pages, basic Canva or PPT
- Spreadsheet literacy (Excel/Sheets) for target tracking
- Persistence, integrity, and customer empathy
How to apply
- Prepare a 1–2 page CV tailored to sales (see tips below).
- Send your CV via email or reach out via phone:
- Email: [email protected]
- Phone: 07068259362
- Subject line suggestion:
Application – Sales Executive (Lagos) – Your Full Name.
- In the body of the email, include: years of experience, highest qualification (BSc/HND), current location in Lagos, and earliest start date.
Tip: Apply once with a complete, polished email. Keep your phone line open for screening calls.
CV tips to land an interview
- Start with a 3–4 line summary: “Entry-level sales specialist, BSc/HND, strong negotiation and social selling, based in Lagos.”
- Quantify results:
- “Closed ₦18m in premiums in 6 months.”
- “Converted 22% of cold leads via WhatsApp.”
- “Reduced policy cancellations by 15% through proactive follow-up.”
- Add tools: Excel, Google Sheets, WhatsApp Business, Instagram/Facebook, Canva, CRM (if any).
- File name:
Firstname_Lastname_HeirsLife_SalesExecutive.pdf.
Screening checklist (print and tick)
- BSc or HND (copy available)
- Lagos resident with field mobility
- Negotiation/closing stories ready (STAR format)
- Familiar with social media lead gen/analytics
- CV and email crafted to the Sales Executive role
- Reached out via email or phone above
Important notes
- No application fee. Do not pay anyone to get this job.
- Keep communications to the contact details on the flier.
- If invited to interview, bring original IDs and credentials.