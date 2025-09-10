Featured

Heirs Life Recruitment: Sales Executive (Lagos) — Requirements, How to Apply, Salary Hint

Okay.ng
By Okay.ng
3 Min Read

Heirs Life is hiring Sales Executives in Lagos and environs. This opening targets early-career marketers and sales specialists who can prospect, convert, and manage customer relationships for a leading life insurer.

Contents

Use this simple guide to confirm eligibility and submit a strong application.

Role: Sales Executive (Entry–Mid Level)

Location: Lagos and environs
Employment type: Full-time sales/marketing
Compensation: The flier states the income is very attractive (base + performance bonuses are typical for this role).

Minimum requirements (from the advert)

  • Marketing/Sales specialist with strong customer skills
  • BSc or HND (entry-level welcome)
  • Negotiation and deal-closing experience
  • Social media analysis proficiency (content performance, lead gen, basic analytics)
  • Ability to bridge the gap between the company and customers (objection handling, after-sales support)
  • Must be based in Lagos and willing to work across the city/environs

Core responsibilities (what the job usually involves)

  • Prospect and qualify leads via field visits, referrals, social media and events
  • Run needs analysis and present suitable life insurance solutions
  • Prepare quotes, handle objections, and close sales professionally
  • Maintain an active pipeline/CRM, track KPIs and weekly targets
  • Support policy onboarding, documentation and after-sales service
  • Feed market insights back to marketing for improved campaigns

Skills that will set you apart

  • Clear written and spoken English; additional local language is a plus
  • Digital selling: WhatsApp Business, Instagram/Facebook pages, basic Canva or PPT
  • Spreadsheet literacy (Excel/Sheets) for target tracking
  • Persistence, integrity, and customer empathy

How to apply

  1. Prepare a 1–2 page CV tailored to sales (see tips below).
  2. Send your CV via email or reach out via phone:
  3. Subject line suggestion: Application – Sales Executive (Lagos) – Your Full Name.
  4. In the body of the email, include: years of experience, highest qualification (BSc/HND), current location in Lagos, and earliest start date.

Tip: Apply once with a complete, polished email. Keep your phone line open for screening calls.

CV tips to land an interview

  • Start with a 3–4 line summary: “Entry-level sales specialist, BSc/HND, strong negotiation and social selling, based in Lagos.”
  • Quantify results:
    • “Closed ₦18m in premiums in 6 months.”
    • “Converted 22% of cold leads via WhatsApp.”
    • “Reduced policy cancellations by 15% through proactive follow-up.”
  • Add tools: Excel, Google Sheets, WhatsApp Business, Instagram/Facebook, Canva, CRM (if any).
  • File name: Firstname_Lastname_HeirsLife_SalesExecutive.pdf.

Screening checklist (print and tick)

  • BSc or HND (copy available)
  • Lagos resident with field mobility
  • Negotiation/closing stories ready (STAR format)
  • Familiar with social media lead gen/analytics
  • CV and email crafted to the Sales Executive role
  • Reached out via email or phone above

Important notes

  • No application fee. Do not pay anyone to get this job.
  • Keep communications to the contact details on the flier.
  • If invited to interview, bring original IDs and credentials.
- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOkay.ng
Follow:
Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Previous Article Impact Investors Foundation Opens Nominations for 2025 Annual Awards
Next Article The JLW Premieres New Single Lagos Nights with Cultural Showcase in Washington, D.C.

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 15 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Qatar Debunks Claims of Stricter Visa Requirements for Nigerians
News
The Life and Legacy of Charlie Kirk—and the Tragedy That Ended It
International
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at Utah College Event, Trump Calls Him “Legendary”
International
Tinubu, Macron Hold Private Lunch Meeting at Élysée Palace [Photos]
News
Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)
Nigeria Customs Shortlists 286,697 Applicants for September CBT, Warns Against Malpractice
News Top stories
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like