Heavy Rainfall in Lagos Forces Air Peace to Delay Flights, Airline Prioritizes Safety

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Air Peace
Air Peace

Air Peace Nigeria Limited on Tuesday announced disruptions to some of its scheduled flights due to heavy rainfall in Lagos State.

The airline, through a statement signed by its spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, explained that the downpour in Lagos on Tuesday morning significantly affected its operational schedule.

“Dear Esteemed Customer, Due to the heavy downpour of rain in Lagos this morning, some flights across our operating networks will be delayed,” the statement noted.

The company stressed that passenger safety remains its utmost priority, appealing for understanding during the period of disruption.

“While weather is beyond our control and safety remains our utmost priority, we appeal for your understanding as we manage the disruptions as best as we can and get you to your destinations safely,” the statement added.

Air Peace reassured its passengers of its consistent adherence to strict safety standards, maintaining that safety is at the core of its operations.

“At Air Peace, safety is not just a priority but a core commitment. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest safety standards for our passengers and crew. Thank you for your continued trust and support,” the airline affirmed.

okay.ng reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had earlier reiterated that airlines must comply with consumer protection rules. NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, emphasized that airlines delaying or cancelling flights, especially between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am, must provide hotel accommodation for stranded passengers.

Achimugu also disclosed that the government has directed NCAA to begin naming and shaming airlines that fail to comply with aviation regulations.

