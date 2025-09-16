Heavy Rainfall in Lagos Forces Air Peace Flight Delays Nationwide

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest privately-owned airline, has announced that several of its flights were delayed on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, due to heavy rainfall in Lagos.

The airline explained in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, that the adverse weather conditions disrupted normal operations across its network, though it stressed that passenger safety remained its top priority.

“We wish to inform you that due to the heavy downpour of rain in Lagos this morning, some flights across our operating networks will be delayed,” the statement read.

According to the airline, while weather challenges are beyond human control, efforts are being made to minimize disruptions and ensure passengers arrive at their destinations safely.





“While weather is beyond our control and safety remains our utmost priority, we appeal for your understanding as we manage the disruptions as best as we can and get you to your destinations safely,” Air Peace added.

The airline further advised passengers needing updated schedules to reach out via email or phone lines.

Reassuring the public, Air Peace emphasized its strong safety record, saying: “Safety is not just a priority but a core commitment. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest safety standards for our passengers and crew.”

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in its latest forecast, had already warned of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall between Monday and Wednesday, predicting possible flash floods in states like Adamawa, Taraba, and Gombe.





okay.ng reports that NiMet’s outlook also mentioned cloudy conditions and moderate rainfall across the central region, including Abuja, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, and Benue.