Health Crisis Looms as Flooding Threatens Disease Outbreaks

As heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of Nigeria, health authorities have raised the alarm over potential outbreaks of cholera, yellow fever, and dengue fever. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) issued a stern warning, linking the anticipated floods to a heightened risk of waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases.

According to NCDC Director-General Dr. Jide Idris, floodwaters often contaminate drinking sources by carrying pathogens from sewage, animal waste, and soil into rivers and lakes. “This contamination creates ideal conditions for the spread of cholera,” the agency stated.

Okay.ng reports that recent data from the NCDC reveals 34 states have recorded suspected cholera cases between June 23 and 29, with Zamfara State alone accounting for 32% of infections. Other high-burden states include Bayelsa, Adamawa, Delta, Lagos, and Rivers.

Beyond cholera, the NCDC also confirmed dengue fever outbreaks in Edo State and seven yellow fever cases across Abia, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti, Lagos, and Rivers. “A single confirmed case of yellow fever is considered an outbreak,” the agency noted, though no deaths have been reported.





To curb the spread, the NCDC is working with state governments and health partners to strengthen surveillance, deploy rapid response teams, and conduct public awareness campaigns. Citizens are advised to practice good hygiene, use insecticide-treated nets, and ensure vaccinations are up to date.