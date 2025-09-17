Harry Kane Inspires Bayern Munich to 3-1 Triumph Over Chelsea in Champions League Opener

Bayern Munich started their UEFA Champions League campaign in style with a 3-1 home victory against Chelsea, thanks to a decisive brace from England captain Harry Kane. The thrilling match at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday highlighted Kane’s clinical finishing and Chelsea’s struggles to handle the Bavarian giants.

The encounter opened with high intensity as Chelsea pressed forward early, forcing Bayern onto the back foot. However, the German champions soon found their rhythm. Michael Olise’s cross in the 20th minute led to Trevoh Chalobah turning the ball into his own net, gifting Bayern the lead.

Just seven minutes later, Bayern doubled their advantage. A clumsy challenge by Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo inside the penalty area handed Kane an opportunity from the spot. The striker made no mistake, calmly slotting home to make it 2-0.

Chelsea responded almost immediately. Moises Caicedo orchestrated a brilliant counterattack, linking up with Cole Palmer, who buried a powerful finish to reduce the deficit and restore hope for the visitors.





The second half saw Bayern assert their dominance once again. Manuel Neuer, celebrating his 100th Champions League victory, marshaled his defense while Bayern piled forward. Konrad Laimer and Olise tested Chelsea’s goalkeeper before Kane capitalized on a poor back-pass from Malo Gusto, firing into the bottom corner for his second goal of the night.

Kane’s performance lifted him to 10 goals in just six appearances this season, underlining his lethal form. Speaking after the game, he admitted, “Playing against Premier League teams motivates me to play even better.” Chelsea felt the brunt of that motivation.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich captain Neuer added another milestone to his illustrious career, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, Thomas Müller, and Iker Casillas as players with over 100 Champions League wins.

For Chelsea, the result will sting as head coach Enzo Maresca’s decision to rotate players in their previous league outing drew criticism, and though Palmer impressed, the defensive lapses proved costly.





The Bavarians extended their extraordinary run of success in Champions League openers, making it 22 straight victories since their 2002 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna of Spain.

Kane received a standing ovation as he left the pitch in stoppage time, while Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson was introduced late for his European debut against his parent club.

okay.ng reports that Bayern Munich’s perfect start to the season continues, while Chelsea must regroup quickly to revive their Champions League hopes.