Harry Kane, England’s captain and Bayern Munich striker, proved once again why he is one of the most lethal forwards in world football as he delivered a remarkable hat-trick to help Bayern Munich secure a 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

The win came just days after Kane scored twice in Bayern’s 3-1 triumph over Chelsea in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League, continuing his blistering scoring form.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany made five changes to his starting eleven, including giving Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson his debut start. Although the changes initially disrupted the team’s rhythm, Kane broke the deadlock just before halftime by converting from a corner kick.

Hoffenheim’s resistance crumbled early in the second half when Bayern were controversially awarded a penalty for handball. Kane calmly converted from the spot before adding a third in the 77th minute, following another penalty awarded after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review for a foul on Michael Olise.





Vladimir Coufal managed to pull one back for Hoffenheim when his free-kick deflected into Bayern’s net, but Serge Gnabry, formerly of Hoffenheim, sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal.

The victory marked Bayern’s seventh consecutive win across all competitions this season. Kane now has 13 goals this season, with eight coming from just four Bundesliga games. Since joining the German champions in 2023, he has scored 98 goals in 103 appearances, with this latest hat-trick being his ninth for the club.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Hamburg celebrated their first top-flight win in more than seven years, defeating Heidenheim 2-1. Promoted Hamburg had struggled to score since returning to the league this season, but Luka Vuskovic and Rayan Philippe found the net, with Arsenal loanee Fabio Vieira assisting the second.

In other results, Freiburg beat Werder Bremen 3-0, while Mainz stunned Augsburg 4-1 despite being reduced to ten men after Dominik Kohr’s dismissal.





okay.ng reports that RB Leipzig were set to host Cologne later in the evening as Bundesliga’s competitive fixtures continue to shape the early season.