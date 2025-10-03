International

Hamas Accepts Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Agrees to Release All Israeli Hostages

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Gaza
Gaza

Hamas has announced its agreement to release all Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan, marking a potential breakthrough in one of the most contentious conflicts in recent history.

In a statement released on Friday, the Palestinian militant group said it was ready to engage in mediated negotiations to finalize the details of the agreement.

“We are prepared to immediately engage in negotiations through mediators to discuss details of this matter,” Hamas stated.

The group further expressed willingness to transfer the administration of Gaza to an independent technocratic body, formed through a Palestinian national consensus with Arab and Islamic support.

“Other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people are connected to a unified national position and relevant international laws and resolutions,” Hamas said.

“They will be addressed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly.”

Hamas’s acceptance came just hours after President Trump issued a stern ultimatum, giving the group until Sunday evening to respond to his peace plan.

A failure to comply, Trump warned, would cause “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before” to break out.

The White House unveiled the 20-point roadmap earlier in the week, coinciding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington.

The plan outlined an immediate ceasefire, a 72-hour timeline for the release of all hostages, and the exclusion of Hamas from Gaza’s future governance. It proposed that the enclave be managed by a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee” alongside a “board of peace” comprising international figures.

Netanyahu had endorsed the plan, calling it one that “fulfilled Israel’s war goals.”

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
