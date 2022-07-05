Gunmen open fire on Buhari’s advance convoy in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday attacked the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this disclosure in a statement in the late hours of today.

According to him, a convoy of cars carrying the advance team of security guards, as well as protocol and media officers ahead of the President’s trip to Daura for Sallah came under attack near Dutsinma in Katsina.

He said opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions, but they were repelled by operatives of the military, police, and the Department of State Services (DSS) accompanying the convoy.

The presidential spokesman revealed that two persons in the convoy who sustained minor injuries were receiving treatment while all other persons made it safely to Daura.

Read the full statement below:

GALLANT PRESIDENTIAL GUARDS REPEL ATTACK ON ADVANCE TEAM AHEAD OF PRESIDENT’S VISIT

The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 5, 2022