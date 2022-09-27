Gunmen abduct Plateau monarch

Gunmen have kidnapped the paramount ruler of Tal chiefdom Nanleng Yusuf Gotus in the Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Okay.ng gathered that the gunmen numbering about 10 stormed the palace in the early hours of Tuesday and whisked away the traditional ruler.

It is, however, unclear if any money has been paid by the family to the kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Alred Alabo said security operatives are on the trail of the kidnappers in an attempt to rescue the paramount ruler unhurt.

This attack followed a similar one that happened about three weeks ago when a businessman was killed in the community.

Residents have in the wake of the attacks, called on the state government as well as security agencies to stop the incessant assaults.