Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has openly defended Erling Haaland’s standing as the world’s best striker, pushing back against Liverpool boss Arne Slot’s claim that Alexander Isak could hold that title.

Slot, who recently took charge of Liverpool, described his £125 million ($169 million) signing Isak as “maybe the best striker in the world.” The Swedish international completed his transfer from Newcastle United on deadline day and could debut against Burnley on Sunday in the English Premier League (EPL).

Guardiola, however, was clear about where he stands in the ongoing debate. Speaking to journalists on Friday, he said:

“A little bit above,” Guardiola remarked when asked to compare Haaland to Isak. “Isak is an exceptional player. You asked me about Erling and he is top. Isak must be a top player because of what they paid. Another one would say (Kylian) Mbappe, another (Lionel) Messi, Cristiano (Ronaldo). I wouldn’t change Erling for anyone. I know him. I like him.”





Since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has delivered 88 goals in 100 Premier League appearances, driving the club to two league titles, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League, and the English FA Cup.

Isak has also enjoyed a sharp rise in English football, scoring 54 goals in 86 games for Newcastle United since his switch from Real Sociedad. His contributions helped Newcastle end a 56-year wait for silverware by lifting the League Cup.

okay.ng reports that Guardiola also spoke about his squad rebuild, including the acquisition of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain. Donnarumma replaced Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson, who moved to Fenerbahce after an eight-year stay in Manchester.

“I always try to adapt to the quality of the players. I wouldn’t demand Gigi do something he is uncomfortable with,” Guardiola noted. “We didn’t take Gigi to do what Ederson has done. Gigi has another quality. He is so tall. He is so huge. All the keepers save shots, bring personality to the team and be a big presence. He has done that in the biggest games.”





Despite a slow start to the season marked by back-to-back defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion, Guardiola maintained confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back.

“When you change 10 players in four or five months, everything needs to be settled, fixed and consistent. We are still doing many good things, but we still need to be more consistent than we have been. Step by step we will do it,” he concluded.