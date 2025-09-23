GTCO Reports ₦601bn Pre-Tax Profit in H1 2025

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has posted a pre-tax profit of ₦601 billion for the first half of 2025, representing a steep decline from the ₦1 trillion reported in the same period last year.

According to its unaudited financial statements for the half year ended June 30, 2025, profit after tax stood at ₦449.01 billion, compared with ₦905.57 billion in H1 2024. Despite the drop, the Board approved an interim dividend of ₦1.00 per share, unchanged from the previous year, for shareholders on record as of October 7, 2025.

The decline in earnings reflects a sharp contraction in unrealised fair value gains on financial assets, particularly bonds and treasury bills, which plunged to ₦1.5 billion from ₦331.6 billion. As a result, other income, which had underpinned the group’s revenue in 2024, slumped by 91.8 per cent.

Revenue fell to ₦523.2 billion from ₦680.5 billion, marking a 23 per cent year-on-year decline. However, net interest income rose 40.1 per cent to ₦318.4 billion, showing stronger performance from lending activities.





Loan impairment charges dropped marginally by 0.5 per cent, highlighting the group’s capacity to manage credit risks effectively even as total loans advanced by 15.6 per cent. This reflects improved asset quality and reduced provisioning requirements.

The results follow a 43.5 per cent profit decline already recorded in Q1 2025, reinforcing pressure from weak non-interest income and volatile market conditions.

Analysts note that while GTCO’s reliance on securities weighed heavily on earnings in the period, its ability to sustain dividend payments and grow interest income points to resilience in core banking operations.