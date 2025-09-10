GTBank GAPS-Lite App Update: What Changes on September 13 and How to Prepare

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTCO) has announced an automatic update for the GAPS-Lite mobile app on September 13. After the update, each customer profile will be accessible on only one mobile device at a time. The bank says the change is to keep accounts more secure and reduce unauthorized access.

This guide explains what’s changing, how to update, and what to do if you use multiple phones.

What’s changing on September 13

Mandatory app upgrade rolls out on the App Store and Google Play .

rolls out on the and . Single-device access: once you update, your GAPS-Lite profile will work on one device at a time .

once you update, your GAPS-Lite profile will work on . Current version discontinued the same day—older versions will stop working.

If you switch phones later, you’ll need to log in again on the new device. Your session on the previous phone will be terminated.

What you need to do

If auto-update is on, the app will update automatically on Sept 13.

is on, the app will update automatically on Sept 13. Otherwise, open your app store and update manually (search “GAPS-Lite”).

2) Confirm you can receive OTPs

Keep your SIM and email active for one-time passwords and login alerts.

and active for one-time passwords and login alerts. Turn off Do Not Disturb if it blocks bank SMS.

3) Know how to switch devices

Install GAPS-Lite on the new phone → log in with your credentials → complete OTP/2FA .

→ with your credentials → complete . The app will sign you out of the previous device automatically.

4) Stuck on the old version?

Restart your phone and try again.

On Android, clear Play Store cache if needed.

cache if needed. Ensure you’re updating the official app (publisher: Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd).

Who this affects

All GAPS-Lite users on iOS and Android, including SME and retail customers who use the app for transfers, approvals, and account monitoring.

Why a one-device policy?

Reduces the risk of account sharing and SIM-swap/phone theft fraud.

and fraud. Improves session control, so you know exactly which device has access.

Troubleshooting & FAQs

I can’t log in after the update. What should I check?

Confirm you’re on the latest version .

. Ensure internet , webview and date/time are correct on your phone.

, and are correct on your phone. Request a fresh OTP and wait a few seconds before retrying.

I use two phones. Can I keep both signed in?

No. The new policy allows one active device. To use the second device, log in on it; the first will be logged out.





What if my phone is lost or stolen?

Install GAPS-Lite on a new device and log in to override the old session, then change your password.

and log in to the old session, then change your password. Immediately contact support to secure your profile.

Does this affect GTWorld or other GTBank apps?

This notice is specific to GAPS-Lite. Keep all GTBank apps updated for the latest security fixes.

Security reminders

Update only from the App Store or Google Play .

from the or . Do not share your password, token, or OTP with anyone.

your password, token, or OTP with anyone. GTBank will never ask you to disclose your OTP over calls, SMS, or WhatsApp.

Need help?

Email support: [email protected]

When you email, include: full name, phone number, device model, OS version, app version, and a brief description of the issue.

Quick checklist (print or save)