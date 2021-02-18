GSC Kagara: Niger govt releases names of abducted students, others

The Niger State Government has shared a full list containing names of the students and teachers of Government Science College, Kagara abducted by gunmen.

Okay.ng recalls that Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, confirmed that 7 students, three staff and 12 family members, when the armed men stormed the school on Wednesday morning.

The incident forced the state government to shut all boarding schools in Shiroro, Rafi and Muyan with immediate effect until the situation improves.

The names of the abducted students are: Jamilu Isah, Shem Joshua, Abbas Abdullahi, Isah Abdullahi, Ezekeil Danladi, Haliru Shuibu, Mamuda Suleman, Danzakar Dauda, Abdulsamad Sanusi, Bashir Abbas.

Others are Suleman Lawal, Habakuk Augustine, Idris Mohammed, Abdullahi Adamu, Musa Adamu, Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, Abubakar Danjumma, Abdullahi Abubakar, Bashir Kamalideen, Mohammed Salisu, Yusuf M Kabir, Polineous Vicente, Lawal Bello, Mohammed K Shehu, Isah Abdullah Makusidi, Mubarak Sidi and Abdulsamad Nuhu.

The identity of abducted teachers are: Hannatu Philip, Lawal Abdullahi and Dodo Fodio while the non teaching staff are Faiza Mohammed and Mohammed Musa.

The names of abducted family members include: Christiana Adama, Faith Adama, Maimuna Suleman, Nura Isah, Ahmad Isah, Mohammed Mohammed, Khadizat Isah, Aisha Isah and Saratu Isah.

The student who was shot to death by the bandits in the school premises was identified as Benjamin Habila.