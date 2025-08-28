Grimsby Knock Manchester United Out of EFL Cup in Penalty Shootout

Manchester United endured a night of embarrassment on Wednesday as they were dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town, losing 12-11 on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The hosts, playing two divisions below United, dominated for large spells and shocked the visitors by going 2-0 up inside the first half. Charles Vernam struck in the 22nd minute before Tyrell Warren doubled the advantage just eight minutes later.

United, fielding a rotated side, struggled to break down the resilient Grimsby defence until the 75th minute, when Bryan Mbeumo pulled one back. The comeback was complete five minutes later as Harry Maguire rose highest to head home and level the scoreline.

Despite United’s late rally, the tie went to penalties, where Grimsby held their nerve in a marathon shootout, eventually triumphing 12-11 to send the Premier League giants crashing out in the second round.





The result is one of United’s most humiliating cup exits in recent years, with manager Erik ten Hag expected to face fresh questions over his squad depth and tactical approach.

Elsewhere on the night, Fulham secured a 2-0 win over Bristol City, with Super Eagles duo Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi making second-half substitute appearances. Brighton were ruthless in a 6-0 thrashing of Oxford, while Everton eased past Mansfield Town 2-0.