Grief in Nollywood as Ibrahim Chatta Confirms Heartbreaking Loss of His Son

Nollywood has been thrown into deep mourning once again as veteran actor, Ibrahim Chatta, revealed the devastating death of his son. The 54-year-old film star took to his official Instagram account on Saturday to share the tragic news, leaving fans and colleagues in shock.

Although he did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his son’s passing, the actor posted a touching tribute alongside a photograph of the deceased boy. Chatta wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Ya Allah, You are the Knower of all things. Rest on, Dear son, champ.”

Immediately after the post, condolence messages flooded the comment section from his fellow entertainers, admirers, and fans across the globe who prayed for strength and comfort for the grieving family.

This heartbreaking development comes only days after respected actress Peju Ogunmola lost her only son, Ayomikun, who was in his early 30s. His sudden death in Ibadan added another layer of sorrow within the Nigerian movie industry.





The double tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Nollywood community, with colleagues expressing sadness at what many describe as an unbearable season of grief.

Chatta has previously spoken about painful experiences of loss. In June, he recalled how his first child, a daughter, passed away years ago due to financial hardship and lack of proper medical care. He revealed that, unable to afford a coffin, he buried his daughter in an old wooden Coca-Cola crate—a memory that still haunts him.

The latest tragedy is a heavy blow not just to Chatta but also to Nollywood, where his colleagues have continued to rally around him with words of comfort and solidarity.

okay.ng reports that the Nigerian entertainment industry has endured multiple bereavements in recent months, further highlighting the fragility of life even among its brightest stars.