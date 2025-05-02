Grief Grips Nursing Community as Nigerian Nurse Is Discovered Dead in UK Apartment

The nursing communities in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria are in mourning following the death of Nnena Miriam, a Nigerian nurse based in Leeds, who was found dead in her apartment.

The discovery has prompted an outpouring of grief and shock among her colleagues and loved ones.

Fellow Nurses Africa, an organization dedicated to advancing the nursing profession in Africa, reported that Miriam’s body was found by the police after a missing person report was filed. A close friend, concerned about her absence from work and unanswered calls, had reported her missing. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we report the sudden passing of one of our own, Nnena Miriam, a dedicated and professional nurse based in Leeds, United Kingdom,” the organization stated.

Miriam had recently returned to the UK after having her introduction ceremony in Nigeria, ahead of her traditional marriage. Colleagues have described her as a kind, dedicated, and resilient professional. “Her untimely passing is a profound loss to the healthcare family she served with pride and to the many patients whose lives she touched with care and compassion,” the statement further disclosed. Authorities have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death, though there were no immediate signs of foul play.