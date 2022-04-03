Grammy 2022: Wizkid, Femi Kuti lose as Angelique Kidjo wins Best Global Music Album

Veteran singer, Angelique Kidjo, has won the Grammy for the Best Global Music Album category with her “Mother Nature” album.

The Beninese singer-songwriter was nominated alongside Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos (Deluxe)”, Femi Kuti & Made Kuti‘s “Legacy+, “Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1” by Rocky Dawuni, and “East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert” by Daniel Ho & Friends.

She was announced the winner at the 64th edition held at MGM Arena, Las Vegas on Sunday.