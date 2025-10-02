News

Governor Umo Eno Dissolves All Boards and Commissions in Akwa Ibom

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Umo Eno
Umo Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the dissolution of all statutory and non-statutory boards and commissions across the state.

The decision was announced on Thursday in Uyo by Enobong Uwah, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who confirmed that the move takes immediate effect.

According to Uwah, the governor acted under the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Statutory Boards (Special Provisions) Law, 2023, which authorizes the state executive to dissolve or reconstitute boards when necessary.

“The governor wishes members of the dissolved boards and commissions well in their future endeavours,” Uwah said.

“The governor commends them for the roles they have played towards achieving the promises contained in the ARISE agenda.”

The ARISE Agenda, Governor Eno’s flagship development plan, focuses on key areas such as agriculture, rural development, infrastructural growth, security, and education. The administration has often cited the need for institutional renewal to align state agencies with evolving policy goals.

In his directive, the SSG instructed the chairpersons of all defunct boards and commissions to immediately hand over government assets and official documents in their possession to the most senior officer within their respective establishments.

ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
