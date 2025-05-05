Politics

Governor Sule Declares Only God Will Determine Nasarawa’s Next Governor in 2027

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has declared that he will not personally influence or choose his successor, emphasizing that the ultimate decision lies solely with God.

Speaking at a grand reception in honour of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Labaran Magaji, in Lafia on Sunday, Governor Sule revealed that at least 20 individuals have already indicated interest in running for the governorship position in 2027.

Okay.ng reports that Governor Sule acknowledged the competitiveness of the forthcoming race, stating clearly:

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that so far, about 20 people are already in the race for the governorship of Nasarawa State.”

Recognizing the potential political challenges ahead, the governor highlighted that unity, forgiveness, and collaboration among aspirants will be essential for the state’s political stability and progress.

- Advertisement -

“There is going to be a lot of alliances, a lot of forgiveness, and a lot of teamwork if we really want to move forward, because at the end of the day, only one person will get it,” he added.

Addressing party stakeholders and supporters present at the event, Governor Sule firmly reiterated that his administration would not engage in the imposition of a candidate.

“It is God Almighty who will select our next governor, not A.A. Sule,” the governor affirmed.

In addition, Governor Sule expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for consistently supporting Nasarawa State’s developmental agenda and for providing backing at crucial times.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article JAMB: Less Than 1% of Candidates Scored Above 300 in 2025 UTME
Next Article EFCC Confirms VeryDarkMan Arrest, Gives Reason

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NANS Demand Federal Intervention as Federal College of Education, Akoka Faces Leadership Crisis
Education
JAMB
JAMB: 7‑Step Guide to Checking Your 2025 UTME Results Hassle‑Free
Explainer
JAMB: All You Need to Know Before Checking Your 2025 UTME Score
Explainer
JAMB: Breakdown of 2025 UTME Performance Statistics – Here’s What You Should Know
Explainer
EFCC Confirms VeryDarkMan Arrest, Gives Reason
News Top stories
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like