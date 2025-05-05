Governor Sule Declares Only God Will Determine Nasarawa’s Next Governor in 2027

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has declared that he will not personally influence or choose his successor, emphasizing that the ultimate decision lies solely with God.

Speaking at a grand reception in honour of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Labaran Magaji, in Lafia on Sunday, Governor Sule revealed that at least 20 individuals have already indicated interest in running for the governorship position in 2027.

Okay.ng reports that Governor Sule acknowledged the competitiveness of the forthcoming race, stating clearly:

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that so far, about 20 people are already in the race for the governorship of Nasarawa State.”

Recognizing the potential political challenges ahead, the governor highlighted that unity, forgiveness, and collaboration among aspirants will be essential for the state’s political stability and progress.





“There is going to be a lot of alliances, a lot of forgiveness, and a lot of teamwork if we really want to move forward, because at the end of the day, only one person will get it,” he added.

Addressing party stakeholders and supporters present at the event, Governor Sule firmly reiterated that his administration would not engage in the imposition of a candidate.

“It is God Almighty who will select our next governor, not A.A. Sule,” the governor affirmed.

In addition, Governor Sule expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for consistently supporting Nasarawa State’s developmental agenda and for providing backing at crucial times.