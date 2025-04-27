Governor Sanwo-Olu Commends Oba Elegushi’s 15 Years of Transformative Leadership in Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended warm congratulations to His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, on the occasion of his 15th coronation anniversary as the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, the governor praised the monarch’s reign for ushering in peace, growth, and remarkable development within the kingdom.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, and family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, on his 15th coronation anniversary,” Sanwo-Olu said. He described Oba Elegushi as “a visionary and vibrant monarch who has distinguished himself in community service as a committed, devoted, selfless and passionate leader and traditional ruler.”

Highlighting the monarch’s developmental policies, the governor applauded the positive impact on the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, noting that its people are fortunate to have such a dedicated and caring ruler. Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the Oba’s leadership has transformed the kingdom into a preferred destination for real estate development as well as entertainment, leisure, and hospitality sectors.





Since ascending the throne 15 years ago, Oba Elegushi has demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to his domain’s growth and development. The governor prayed for God’s continued blessings on the monarch, wishing him good health, wisdom, and many more fruitful years on the throne of his forefathers.