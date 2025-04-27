News

Governor Sanwo-Olu Commends Oba Elegushi’s 15 Years of Transformative Leadership in Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended warm congratulations to His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, on the occasion of his 15th coronation anniversary as the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, the governor praised the monarch’s reign for ushering in peace, growth, and remarkable development within the kingdom.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, and family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, on his 15th coronation anniversary,” Sanwo-Olu said. He described Oba Elegushi as “a visionary and vibrant monarch who has distinguished himself in community service as a committed, devoted, selfless and passionate leader and traditional ruler.”

Highlighting the monarch’s developmental policies, the governor applauded the positive impact on the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, noting that its people are fortunate to have such a dedicated and caring ruler. Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the Oba’s leadership has transformed the kingdom into a preferred destination for real estate development as well as entertainment, leisure, and hospitality sectors.

- Advertisement -

Since ascending the throne 15 years ago, Oba Elegushi has demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to his domain’s growth and development. The governor prayed for God’s continued blessings on the monarch, wishing him good health, wisdom, and many more fruitful years on the throne of his forefathers.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ex-NHIS Boss Reveals Mistreatment During EFCC Arrest: ‘I Was Treated Like a Criminal’
Next Article Benue Lawmaker Attributes Insecurity to Withheld Local Government Funds

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Rivers State Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Growth and Youth Empowerment
News
Benue Lawmaker Attributes Insecurity to Withheld Local Government Funds
News
Ex-NHIS Boss Reveals Mistreatment During EFCC Arrest: ‘I Was Treated Like a Criminal’
News
Tompolo Endorses Tinubu’s Re-election Bid, Plans Nationwide Campaign
Politics
Ex-Buhari Ally Backs Jonathan for 2027 Presidency Amid Nationwide Challenges
Politics
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like