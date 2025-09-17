Governor Otu Names Orok Okon as New Cross River State Head of Service

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has officially approved the appointment of Orok Okon as the new Head of the State Civil Service.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Linus Obogo, the appointment will take effect from September 19, 2025. The announcement comes after the retirement of Dr. Innocent Eteng, who served in the role with distinction since his appointment in 2023.

Otu Commends Outgoing Head of Service

Governor Otu praised Dr. Eteng for his unwavering commitment and decades of service, describing his contributions to the state workforce as “a beacon of excellence and dedication.”





The governor further urged Okon to bring “vision, integrity, and reform-driven zeal” to the position, emphasizing that his administration remains devoted to appointing competent leaders across all government institutions.

“The new Head of Service is expected to foster efficiency, professionalism, and accountability across the public service. This appointment underscores the administration’s steadfast resolve to strengthen the machinery of governance for optimal service delivery to the people of Cross River State,” the statement read.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Governor Otu has prioritized reforms in the civil service, including merit-based promotions, improved worker welfare, and institutional restructuring.

Dr. Eteng, during his tenure, implemented policies such as the regularization of casual workers and initiated recruitment plans to address vacancies caused by mass retirements.





Okon’s Profile

Prior to his new role, Orok Okon served as a Permanent Secretary in the Cross River State Civil Service, including at the Ministry of Justice. His vast administrative and legal expertise is expected to reinforce the government’s reform agenda and ensure effective service delivery.

This transition highlights Otu’s continued pledge to reposition the civil service as the “engine room of governance.”

okay.ng reports that the new appointment is being widely received as a step toward sustaining reforms and maintaining stability within the state workforce.