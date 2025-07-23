Governor Okpebholo Reaffirms Call for Peter Obi to Notify Him Before Visiting Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has stood by his call for Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to notify him before visiting the state, insisting the directive is purely a security measure and not a political threat.

Okpebholo addressed the controversy during the official unveiling of new Edo Line buses in Benin City on Tuesday, following backlash over his earlier statement linking Obi’s recent visit to a security breach that allegedly led to the death of three individuals.

Okay.ng reports that last week, the governor had publicly warned Obi not to visit the state again without security clearance, sparking criticism from several quarters who accused him of attempting to intimidate political rivals.

But in his latest remarks, Okpebholo maintained that his request was based on credible security intelligence, recounting his own first-hand experience with violence during his campaign trail.





“If telling him (Peter Obi) to notify me of his coming as the chief security officer of the state is a crime, so be it,” Okpebholo said. “I have no regrets about what I have said, and I repeat it: before you come into Edo State, notify me. It is not a threat.”

He recalled that during the campaign season, he was advised by security officials to remain at the airport, a warning he ignored — a decision that cost the life of one of his escorts.

“My police escort was shot dead before my eyes,” the governor said solemnly. “I don’t want to see anyone lose their life again because of a visit that was not properly coordinated.”

Addressing critics who dismissed his concerns as political posturing, Okpebholo was blunt.





“Just one word, and everybody was crying. I simply said, ‘Don’t come to Edo without telling me,’” he remarked. “I don’t know which one is paining them. Is it because I said they don’t have shishi? Didn’t they say they don’t have shishi, so why are they crying?”

His comments referenced Obi’s well-known political mantra of frugality and transparency, often summarized in the phrase “we no dey give shishi” — a slogan popular among his supporters.

Despite the storm the directive has generated, Okpebholo insists his priority is the safety of Edo residents and visitors.