Government Mediation Hits Snag in Efforts to Resolve Dangote Refinery-Union Dispute

A government-led reconciliation meeting between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery failed to resolve a major industrial dispute that threatens Nigeria’s energy security and economy. The talks, initiated by the Federal Government, began Monday afternoon and extended into the early hours of Tuesday but ended without agreement.

okay.ng reports that the meeting was attended by key figures including the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha.





The dispute arose from PENGASSAN’s allegations that Dangote Refinery engaged in mass transfers and the dismissal of union members, alongside claims of replacing Nigerian workers with foreign nationals—a charge the refinery denies. The session, originally set to start at 2 p.m., was delayed due to the late arrival of stakeholders and lasted about nine hours behind closed doors.

Highlighting the critical nature of the situation, Minister Dingyadi remarked, “What’s happening today is very dear to our economy and to the security of the country. We have been informed that PENGASSAN is on strike.” He urged both parties to demonstrate goodwill in negotiations, emphasizing that maintaining industrial peace in the oil and gas sector is pivotal, especially as Nigeria depends on the refinery to boost local petroleum refining.





With negotiations deadlocked, PENGASSAN remains firm that workers will not return without reversal of alleged anti-labour policies, while Dangote insists its restructuring aligns with global standards. The stalemate has raised fears over the potential disruption of refinery operations and a possible nationwide impact on energy supply. A follow-up meeting was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday to seek a resolution.