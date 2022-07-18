Gov Zulum releases N5m on 13-year boy who copy-designed Borno flyover

A cheque of N5m has been approved by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, and presented to a private school to fund a scholarship for a 13-year old talented Borno kid, Musa Sani.

Okay.ng recalls that the boy used mud to replicate the state’s first flyover around the customs round-about in Maiduguri.

In a statement made available on the official Facebook account of the Borno State Government, it was disclosed that the payment was made to Golden Olive Academy, a Maiduguri, to cater for Musa’s education from primary four to completion of Senior Secondary School.

“Musa was born into a less privileged family living around Gwange area in Maiduguri.

“He was a primary three pupil at a Community school

in Gwange.

“Musa recently caught Zulum’s attention when he used mud to design of a flyover that was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri, back in December.

“Governor Zulum was amazed by the kid’s brilliance. He met his family and offered to approve scholarship for him, to harness his talents.

“The Governor directed the Borno State Education Trust Fund (ETF) to fund the boy’s education.

‘Chairperson of ETF Prof. Hauwa Biu, presented a cheque of Five Million and Twenty Nine Thousand Naira (N5,029,000), with the fund already paid to a private school at which Musa is now schooling.

“Prof Biu thanked Governor Zulum for the offer and urged the boy to focus on his studies and make the Governor proud.” The statement read in part.