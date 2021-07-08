Gov Ganduje appoints Mahmoud Balarabe as acting chairman for Kano anti-graft agency

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Barrister Mahmoud Balarabe as the acting Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje, Abba Anwar, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, “the appointment is with immediate effect… The acting Executive Chairman has been directed to discharge his duties diligently, according to the laid down procedures establishing the Commission.”

Balarabe until his appointment was Director for Public Prosecution at the state Ministry of Justice.

He will succeed Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, who was suspended by the state House of Assembly earlier this week.

The lawmakers based their action on a petition against Gado who allegedly rejected an appointee to his agency.