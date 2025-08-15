Celebrities

Gospel Star Mercy Chinwo Announces Arrival of Second Child

By Damilola A.
1 Min Read

Award-winning Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has joyfully announced the birth of her second child with her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

In a heartwarming Instagram post on Friday, the “Excess Love” crooner expressed gratitude to God for adding to their family, describing the newborn as “the precious gift of a second baby.”

“The Lord has done it again! He has added to our joy… multiplied our laughter… and blessed us with the precious gift of a second baby,” she wrote.

Sharing her declaration of faith, Chinwo continued: “His name will be lifted in our lineage forever. Generations from us will walk in His light. Through us, many will be blessed, and the nations will call us blessed.”

The gospel star also showered praise on her husband, calling him “an amazing father of TWO” and noting that “the Lord has indeed been good to us.”

The couple’s announcement was accompanied by a radiant maternity photo, with Pastor Blessed lovingly cradling his wife’s baby bump.

Mercy Chinwo, known for her powerful voice and inspirational lyrics, also used the post to promote the release of her new single Onyeoma, which premiered on YouTube the same day.

TAGGED:
