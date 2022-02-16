Gospel singer Tim Godfrey announces engagement to partner

Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey, is now engaged to his lover.

The Nara crooner made this announcement on Wednesday via his Instagram page as he shared pictures from the engagement party.

“Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought unending smiles. Most importantly, meeting you was and is my greatest reward from God,“ he wrote.

“Thank you for saying YES! I can’t imagine how I’ve lived without you all my life. But guess what? I would have waited forever till we crossed paths. But thank God, this blissful and Heaven-made journey has started.

“After giving my life to Christ, sharing life with you is the best thing that has happened to me. No measure of time with you will be enough but let’s start with forever.

“‘EKJ’ You are my STILL WATERS! I love you.”

However, the singer did not reveal the identity of his lover, nor did her face show in the pictures he shared.