Google Throws Shade at Apple Intelligence Delays in New Pixel 10 Ad

Google is turning up the heat in the smartphone wars with a bold teaser for its upcoming Pixel 10, subtly mocking Apple’s delayed AI features.

A short video titled “Google Pixel 10 | Soon” posted on the Made by Google YouTube channel on August 4, 2025, confirms that the new flagship will be unveiled on August 20, 2025.

Set to the iconic instrumental of “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, the 20-second spot opens with a voiceover: “If you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon…” It continues with a not-so-subtle swipe: “But, it’s been coming soon for a full year… You could change your definition of soon. Or you could just… change your phone.”

Okay.ng reports that this message is widely interpreted as a dig at Apple Intelligence, Apple’s highly anticipated suite of AI tools first announced in 2024 but still unavailable to most users.





Despite hyped expectations, Apple’s AI features have faced repeated rollout delays and compatibility issues, especially for older iPhone models.

The teaser suggests that the Pixel 10 will prioritize delivering advanced AI features right out of the box, without vague timelines or waitlists. Though the video avoids naming Apple directly, the timing and tone leave little doubt about its target.

With the official launch set for August 20, Google appears poised to make a strong statement not just with hardware, but also with its approach to timely innovation.