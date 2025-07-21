Tech

Google Quietly Updates Logo for Search Console

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
Google Search Console new logo
Google Search Console new logo

Tech giant Google appears to have silently updated the logo for its Search Console platform, surprising webmasters and SEOs who noticed the change during routine checks of the tool.

Although the company has not yet issued any official announcement, the updated branding was observed live on the interface of Search Console earlier today.

The new design features a sleeker, more modern look that aligns with Google’s recent trend of unifying its product identities under cleaner iconography.

The updated logo replaces the previous icon, a simplified outline of a website dashboard with a search lens and presents a more refined design that reflects the evolving role of Search Console as a critical performance and diagnostic tool for website owners.

As of the time of filing this report, Google has not made any public statement or blog post regarding the logo update.

Historically, the company has used blog posts or tweets via its official Search Central handles to communicate major branding or interface changes, leading some users to believe this might be an unintentional soft rollout or a test.

Search Console, formerly known as Google Webmaster Tools, serves as a vital platform for monitoring website indexing, traffic performance, mobile usability, and structured data insights.

Any visual change, even cosmetic, tends to garner attention from web professionals due to the tool’s central role in SEO and site health monitoring.

The new logo update, while subtle, suggests Google’s continued effort to modernize its product suite and may hint at more enhancements to come.

