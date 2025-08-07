Artificial intelligence (AI)Tech

Google Launches ‘Storybook’ in Nigeria, Turning Photos and Prompts into Custom AI-Powered Tales

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read

Google has unveiled a new Storybook feature within its Gemini app, allowing users in Nigeria and around the world to create personalized, illustrated stories using simple prompts, photos, or even children’s drawings.

The announcement, made on August 5, 2025, marks a significant leap in creative technology for Nigeria’s education and family storytelling landscape.

With the country’s rich oral tradition and over 39 million children aged six and under, Google says Storybook is designed to make learning more engaging, interactive, and personal.

“In a country with such a vibrant history of passing down knowledge through stories, Storybook feels like a natural evolution,” said Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications & Public Affairs Manager for Google in West Africa.

- Advertisement -

“It addresses a real need for parents and educators who are looking for fresh ways to captivate the minds of our youngest learners.”

Okay.ng reports that Storybook allows users to type a prompt, such as “a little girl and her favourite teddy on an adventure,” and add a photo or drawing.

The app then generates a 10-page illustrated story, complete with a narrator’s voice. This enables parents, teachers, and even children themselves to build unique learning journeys based on real-life moments, imagination, or educational needs.

Whether it’s transforming a child’s artwork into a vibrant adventure or retelling a family holiday through a playful lens, Google’s new tool taps into Nigeria’s storytelling DNA, empowering users to blend technology with tradition.

- Advertisement -

“Storytelling is fundamental to how we connect and learn,” Kola-Ogunlade added. “The interesting part isn’t the AI; it’s the personal expression it enables. A father can explain his job to his daughter by turning his resume into an adventure. It’s a canvas for those small, personal moments that are the foundation of early education.”

The Storybook feature is accessible globally from today and is available on both desktop and mobile platforms through the Gemini app at gemini.google.com/gem/storybook.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and production Company Limited, Ronald Adams... Speaking at a panel session at the 2025 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja. Shell Reaffirms Commitment to Nigeria, Highlights New Projects and Net-Zero Plans at Oil and Gas Conference

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,550.00
Sell₦1,570.00
GBP
Buy₦2,088.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,803.00

Updated: 6 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and production Company Limited, Ronald Adams... Speaking at a panel session at the 2025 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja.
Shell Reaffirms Commitment to Nigeria, Highlights New Projects and Net-Zero Plans at Oil and Gas Conference
Energy & Oil
Minister Slams KWAM 1 Over Airport Incident, Calls His Actions ‘Hostage Situation’
News
WAEC Suspends 2025 WASSCE Result Portal Over Technical Glitches
Education
Nigeria’s Nnadozie Earns Historic Ballon d’Or Nod After Heroics in France and WAFCON Glory
Sport
Dollar to Naira
100 Dollars to Naira Black Market Today, August 7, 2025
Business
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like