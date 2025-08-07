Google Launches ‘Storybook’ in Nigeria, Turning Photos and Prompts into Custom AI-Powered Tales

Google has unveiled a new Storybook feature within its Gemini app, allowing users in Nigeria and around the world to create personalized, illustrated stories using simple prompts, photos, or even children’s drawings.

The announcement, made on August 5, 2025, marks a significant leap in creative technology for Nigeria’s education and family storytelling landscape.

With the country’s rich oral tradition and over 39 million children aged six and under, Google says Storybook is designed to make learning more engaging, interactive, and personal.

“In a country with such a vibrant history of passing down knowledge through stories, Storybook feels like a natural evolution,” said Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications & Public Affairs Manager for Google in West Africa.





“It addresses a real need for parents and educators who are looking for fresh ways to captivate the minds of our youngest learners.”

Okay.ng reports that Storybook allows users to type a prompt, such as “a little girl and her favourite teddy on an adventure,” and add a photo or drawing.

The app then generates a 10-page illustrated story, complete with a narrator’s voice. This enables parents, teachers, and even children themselves to build unique learning journeys based on real-life moments, imagination, or educational needs.

Whether it’s transforming a child’s artwork into a vibrant adventure or retelling a family holiday through a playful lens, Google’s new tool taps into Nigeria’s storytelling DNA, empowering users to blend technology with tradition.





“Storytelling is fundamental to how we connect and learn,” Kola-Ogunlade added. “The interesting part isn’t the AI; it’s the personal expression it enables. A father can explain his job to his daughter by turning his resume into an adventure. It’s a canvas for those small, personal moments that are the foundation of early education.”

The Storybook feature is accessible globally from today and is available on both desktop and mobile platforms through the Gemini app at gemini.google.com/gem/storybook.