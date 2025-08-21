Google Launches AI Mode in Search for Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa

Google has unveiled a groundbreaking feature called AI Mode in Search, giving users in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa a more intuitive and comprehensive way to interact with information online.

The new feature, powered by a custom version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 model, is designed to handle complex and multi-part questions, combining advanced reasoning with multimodal inputs such as text, voice, and images.

Speaking on the rollout, Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Google Africa, said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring AI Mode to our users in the region. We know that people in this region are curious and have complex questions about everything from planning a trip to understanding a new concept. With AI Mode, Google is reimagining the Search experience. Users will not only find the information they need more easily but will also be empowered to explore a wider range of content from across the web.”

Unlike traditional searches that often require multiple queries, AI Mode uses a query fan-out technique to break down long, nuanced questions into subtopics, allowing users to dive deeper into highly relevant content. The system is also built to support discovery, as AI-generated responses prominently include links to web sources.





With voice and camera functionality, users can simply tap the microphone icon or upload a photo to ask questions naturally. According to Google, this feature expands the type of queries people can make while driving more traffic to a wider range of websites.

Google emphasised that its AI-powered tools remain anchored in its core ranking systems and commitment to the open web. Data from similar features like AI Overviews shows that AI-driven results lead users to visit a more diverse set of websites, boosting engagement across the internet.

The company also noted that when confidence levels in an AI response are low, AI Mode will default back to standard search results to maintain accuracy and reliability.

Rolling out from today, AI Mode will be available as a tab on the Search results page and in the Google app for Android and iOS.