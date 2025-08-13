Google, GOMYCODE Launch “Build with AI” to Train 1,000 Nigerian Developers in Generative AI

In a major push to boost Nigeria’s role in the global AI economy, Google and GOMYCODE have unveiled the Build with AI program, an initiative that will train up to 1,000 local developers in generative AI technologies.

The program, launched today, is designed to equip Nigerian tech talent with the advanced skills needed to create innovative, globally competitive solutions in sectors such as fintech, healthtech, and agritech. It will leverage Google’s Gemini AI tools alongside a curriculum crafted with guidance from the company’s AI experts.

“We are witnessing a technological renaissance in Nigeria, driven by a vibrant community of developers who are eager to solve the challenges around them,” said John Kimani, Head of Developer Ecosystem for Google in Sub-Saharan Africa. “Our collaboration with GOMYCODE is about more than just training; it’s about empowering this community with the tools and expertise they need to build the future. By equipping them with Google’s generative AI, we are helping to unlock a new frontier of innovation that can deliver significant economic and social impact across the continent.”

The 11-week program will be delivered through GOMYCODE’s hackerspaces, combining in-person instruction with hands-on, mentored lab work to ensure practical application. Participants will be able to immediately apply their skills to real-world projects, fostering rapid innovation.





Babatunde Olaifa, Country Director for GOMYCODE, highlighted the importance of local capacity building. “Our role is to provide the critical infrastructure and local expertise needed to nurture Nigeria’s tech talent. Partnering with Google allows us to bring world-class curriculum and technology directly to our developer community. We are creating an environment where innovation can thrive, and we are incredibly excited to see the solutions that will emerge from this program, built by Nigerians, for Nigeria and the world.”

Applications are now open for developers nationwide, with the program culminating in a demo day where top participants will showcase AI-powered solutions to Google and industry leaders.

Interested developers can apply at bit.ly/BwAIDevTraining.