Gombe Governor Muhammadu Yahaya Vows Unwavering Support and Security for NYSC Corps Members

At the Government Science Technical College NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp in Amada, Akko LGA, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to the welfare and security of the National Youth Service Corps members assigned to the state for 2025. The ceremony marked the swearing-in of approximately 940 corps members for the mandatory orientation course.

Represented by Commissioner Inuwa Ibrahim, the governor hailed Gombe as a “safe haven” with a firm focus on youth development and peace. He assured the new corps members: “We guarantee a conducive working environment for your activities and programmes during your service year.”

Governor Yahaya expressed heartfelt congratulations on their academic accomplishments and urged the corps members to approach the orientation training seriously. “The orientation course is designed to introduce you to the objectives of the NYSC. I urge you to participate actively and take advantage of the teachings and training to develop your potential,” he added.

Emphasizing integration, the governor encouraged the corps members to engage with local communities and bolster socio-economic growth. He reminded them of the legacy left by previous batches and called on them to build upon those contributions. The governor also expressed appreciation for NYSC’s longstanding role in fostering national unity and thanked partner organizations for their support.





The orientation course was officially declared open with Yahaya wishing the corps members a productive, safe, and impactful year of service.