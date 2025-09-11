International

Global Leaders Condemn Assassination of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk, Warn Against Escalating Political Violence

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read
Candles are left in front of a photo of youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk as people attend a vigil in Orem City Center Park, Orem, Utah, September 10, 2025. Right-wing youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk, a major ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead September 10 in a "political assassination" that sparked fears of more political violence in an increasingly febrile United States. Trump confirmed on social media that Kirk, 31, had died from his injuries. (Photo by Melissa MAJCHRZAK / AFP)

The killing of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and ally of United States President Donald Trump, has sparked a wave of international condemnation, with world leaders warning about the dangers of politically-motivated violence.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The incident, which authorities are treating as a “political assassination,” has intensified concerns about the growing threat of violence in America’s polarized political climate.

President Trump reacted swiftly, describing the assassination as “a dark moment for America.” In a video statement shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump hailed Kirk as a “martyr for truth,” while vowing to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.

“This is a dark moment for America. My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity, and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it,” Trump declared.

- Advertisement -

Leaders from across the globe have echoed similar sentiments. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney denounced the killing, saying, “I am appalled by the murder of Charlie Kirk. There is no justification for political violence and every act of it threatens democracy.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of free debate without fear of violence, writing on X: “We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear — there can be no justification for political violence.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the incident “an atrocious murder, a deep wound for democracy and for those who believe in freedom,” offering condolences to Kirk’s family and the conservative movement in America.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Kirk as “a lion-hearted friend of Israel,” adding: “Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place.”

- Advertisement -

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blamed the progressive left for fueling hatred globally, linking Kirk’s death to previous attacks on European leaders. “Charlie Kirk’s death is the result of the international hate campaign waged by the progressive-liberal left. We must stop the hatred! We must stop the hate-mongering left!” Orban said.

okay.ng reports that vigils have already begun across the United States, with candles and photographs placed in honor of Kirk at Orem City Center Park in Utah.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article UNILAG Post-UTME 2025/2026: University Responds to “Glitch” Claims, Explains Why Some Candidates Were Flagged
Next Article Nigeria Sets Ambitious 25% Industrial Growth Target by 2035, Minister Reveals

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,512.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 3 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nurses, Midwives at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Issue 15-Day Strike Ultimatum
News
Nigeria Sets Ambitious 25% Industrial Growth Target by 2035, Minister Reveals
Economy
UNILAG Post-UTME 2025/2026: University Responds to “Glitch” Claims, Explains Why Some Candidates Were Flagged
Education
Barack Obama Decries “Despicable Violence” After Charlie Kirk’s Fatal Shooting in Utah
International
JUST IN: Nigerian Resident Doctors Hand Federal Government Final 24-Hour Ultimatum Over Unmet Demands
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like