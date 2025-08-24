BBNaija

Gigi Jasmine, Victory Evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 10

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Gigi Jasmine and Victory
Gigi Jasmine and Victory

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 reality show witnessed another dramatic shake-up on Sunday night as two housemates, Gigi Jasmine and Victory, were evicted after securing the lowest votes from viewers.

According to the official voting chart, Gigi Jasmine garnered just 1.51%, while Victory managed 2.15%, both falling short against Ivatar, who narrowly escaped eviction with 2.22%.

The announcement came during the live eviction show, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who revealed the results that sealed their fate in Biggie’s house.

Big Brother, in a message shared on the show’s official page, praised Gigi Jasmine for “bringing the energy, the moments, and the game,” while noting that every chapter must eventually come to an end. For Victory, Biggie described his journey as part of the history of the show, wishing him well in his future endeavors.

Their exit leaves 24 housemates still in the running for the grand prize of ₦150 million, the biggest reward in the show’s history since its debut in 2006.

BBNaija Season 10, themed 10/10, continues to serve viewers intense drama, strategic gameplay, and unpredictable twists.

