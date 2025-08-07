Ghana President Mahama Appoints Acting Ministers After Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Cabinet Members

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the appointment of acting ministers to temporarily fill key cabinet roles following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Ghana’s Minister for Defence and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, when a Z-9 military helicopter belonging to the Ghana Armed Forces lost contact during a flight from Accra, the capital, to Obuasi, a gold-mining town in the southern region. The aircraft, which was carrying senior government officials on official assignment, went down and killed all on board, including the two ministers.

In a statement released by the Presidency’s Communications Directorate, President Mahama directed that Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the current Minister for Finance, take on additional responsibilities as acting Minister for Defence.

“President John Dramani Mahama has asked the Minister for Finance, Hon Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, to take on additional responsibility as Defence Minister,” the statement reads.

Similarly, the president appointed Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, to act in the role of Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.





“The President has also asked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, to act as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology until further notice.”

The presidency made clear that these interim appointments follow the tragic loss of the original officeholders in the crash:

“This follows the tragic demise of the substantive Ministers for Defence and Environment, Science and Technology, in yesterday’s fatal helicopter crash on their way to an event in Obuasi.”

Okay.ng reports that President Mahama had earlier described the crash as a “national tragedy”, and in response, suspended all official activities and ordered flags to fly at half-mast across the country to honour the victims.