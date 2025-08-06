The Ghana Armed Forces has confirmed the identities of eight individuals who perished in a tragic military helicopter crash on Wednesday morning, marking one of the country’s darkest days in recent memory.
The incident involved a Z-9 military helicopter, which reportedly lost contact mid-flight while traveling from Accra to Obuasi, a prominent gold-mining town in southern Ghana. The chopper was en route for an official assignment when it went down under still-unclear circumstances.
Among the deceased are prominent political and military figures whose loss has sent shockwaves throughout the country. The full list, released by the Ghana Armed Forces, includes:
- Edward Omane Boamah – Minister for Defence
- Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment, Science and Technology
- Muniru Mohammed – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture
- Samuel Sarpong – Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)
- Samuel Aboagye – Former Parliamentary Candidate
- Peter Baafemi Anala – Squadron Leader
- Manaen Twum Ampadu – Flying Officer
- Ernest Addo – Sergeant
Reacting swiftly to the national tragedy, President John Mahama expressed profound sorrow and suspended all official engagements upon receiving the news.
“This is a national tragedy. The entire nation is in mourning,” Mahama stated in a solemn broadcast, declaring that flags across the country be flown at half-mast in honour of the fallen.