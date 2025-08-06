News

Ghana Armed Forces Confirms Identities of 8 Killed in Helicopter Crash

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The Ghana Armed Forces has confirmed the identities of eight individuals who perished in a tragic military helicopter crash on Wednesday morning, marking one of the country’s darkest days in recent memory.

The incident involved a Z-9 military helicopter, which reportedly lost contact mid-flight while traveling from Accra to Obuasi, a prominent gold-mining town in southern Ghana. The chopper was en route for an official assignment when it went down under still-unclear circumstances.

Among the deceased are prominent political and military figures whose loss has sent shockwaves throughout the country. The full list, released by the Ghana Armed Forces, includes:

  1. Edward Omane BoamahMinister for Defence
  2. Ibrahim Murtala MohammedMinister for Environment, Science and Technology
  3. Muniru MohammedActing Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture
  4. Samuel SarpongVice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)
  5. Samuel AboagyeFormer Parliamentary Candidate
  6. Peter Baafemi AnalaSquadron Leader
  7. Manaen Twum AmpaduFlying Officer
  8. Ernest AddoSergeant

Reacting swiftly to the national tragedy, President John Mahama expressed profound sorrow and suspended all official engagements upon receiving the news.

“This is a national tragedy. The entire nation is in mourning,” Mahama stated in a solemn broadcast, declaring that flags across the country be flown at half-mast in honour of the fallen.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
