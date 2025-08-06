The Ghana Armed Forces has confirmed the identities of eight individuals who perished in a tragic military helicopter crash on Wednesday morning, marking one of the country’s darkest days in recent memory.

The incident involved a Z-9 military helicopter, which reportedly lost contact mid-flight while traveling from Accra to Obuasi, a prominent gold-mining town in southern Ghana. The chopper was en route for an official assignment when it went down under still-unclear circumstances.

Among the deceased are prominent political and military figures whose loss has sent shockwaves throughout the country. The full list, released by the Ghana Armed Forces, includes:

Edward Omane Boamah – Minister for Defence Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Muniru Mohammed – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture Samuel Sarpong – Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Aboagye – Former Parliamentary Candidate Peter Baafemi Anala – Squadron Leader Manaen Twum Ampadu – Flying Officer Ernest Addo – Sergeant

Reacting swiftly to the national tragedy, President John Mahama expressed profound sorrow and suspended all official engagements upon receiving the news.





“This is a national tragedy. The entire nation is in mourning,” Mahama stated in a solemn broadcast, declaring that flags across the country be flown at half-mast in honour of the fallen.