Germany, European Union, and Nigeria Launch €18.3m Agricultural Transformation Project

Nigeria has entered a new phase in its agricultural development as the Federal Government, in collaboration with Germany and the European Union (EU), unveiled a €18.3 million initiative designed to modernize the nation’s farming practices and create sustainable jobs.

The four-year scheme, known as the EU-VACE TARED (Agriculture Value Chain Facility – Transformative Agricultural Systems for Rural Economic Development) Project, will run between October 2024 and September 2028. It focuses on strengthening value chains in cocoa, dairy, tomatoes, and ginger — key commodities within Nigeria’s economy.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the programme is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in partnership with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning. Seven states — Cross River, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Ondo, Oyo, and Plateau — will serve as hubs for project activities.

Speaking during the official launch, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi, praised the initiative, noting that it resonates with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





“This project definitely aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, in which food security, poverty eradication, economic growth and job creation, inclusivity, and access to finance are all critical components of that agenda,” Abdullahi stated.

He explained that the project will not only combat post-harvest losses but also enhance resilience against climate shocks while addressing farmers’ access to finance. A steering committee has been established to guarantee accountability and proper alignment with Nigeria’s agricultural priorities.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, underscored the dairy value chain, pointing out Nigeria’s dependence on imports. “Today, we spend $1.5 billion to import dairy and dairy products into the country. We do believe together we can change the narrative by ensuring that the sector is transformed in such a way that progressively we begin to reduce that level of import,” Maiha remarked.

On his part, the Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, described the project as part of the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy and the Team Europe Initiative, highlighting its importance for youth inclusion and climate-smart farming.





“Our goal is clear. It is to foster inclusive, climate-smart, and commercially viable agriculture that creates decent jobs, especially for youth and women, while helping to build the next generation of what I would call agripreneurs,” Mignot said.

Johannes Lehne, Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy, emphasized that the initiative represents more than financial support. “It’s about supporting sustainable development and transforming agri-food systems to create jobs, promote climate-smart farming, and empower local communities,” he stated.

Oladoyin Olawaiye, Deputy Country Director of GIZ Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), further highlighted the long-term benefits. “EU-VACE TARED is about more than agriculture – it is about creating jobs, building resilience, and giving young Nigerians more opportunities to thrive at home,” she said.

The programme is expected to assist smallholder farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by improving access to finance, markets, and technical knowledge. Ultimately, the €18.3m project aims to position Nigeria’s agriculture as a driver of inclusive economic growth and food security.

okay.ng reports that beyond Nigeria, the EU is committing nearly €1.5bn in various green economy initiatives under its Team Europe pipeline, underscoring the importance of sustainable partnerships across Africa.