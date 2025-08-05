Sport

German Football Mourns the Passing of 1990 World Cup Hero Frank Mill at 67

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Germany’s football community has been plunged into mourning following the passing of Frank Mill, a celebrated member of the 1990 FIFA World Cup-winning West German squad. The news of his death was confirmed on Tuesday by his former clubs, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Rot-Weiss Essen.

Mill, who died at the age of 67, succumbed to complications arising from a severe heart attack he suffered in May. Although he did not play during the tournament in Italy, he was an integral part of the squad that lifted the trophy.

He earned 17 international caps with West Germany and also claimed a bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. On the domestic front, Mill won the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund and enjoyed a successful club career, notably with Düsseldorf and Essen.

His hometown club, Rot-Weiss Essen, issued a heartfelt tribute: “A legend has left us. Frank Mill was not only a local icon but also an ambassador for football across the country.”

Frank Mill’s death marks the second loss from the iconic 1990 team, following the demise of Andreas Brehme, who famously scored the decisive goal in the final against Argentina.

okay.ng reports that fans and former colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief, remembering Mill as a humble and passionate figure in German football history.

