Gbenga Daniel Debunks PDP Return Speculations, Reaffirms APC Loyalty

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Gbenga Daniel
Gbenga Daniel

Former Ogun State Governor and current Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Gbenga Daniel, has dismissed ongoing rumors that he plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The speculations emerged shortly after the Ogun State chapter of the APC suspended Daniel alongside Kunle Folarin over allegations of anti-party activities. Many political observers suggested the suspension could pave the way for his return to the PDP, a party he once belonged to.

In a statement issued by the OGD Media Office, Daniel strongly refuted the claims, describing them as baseless and misleading. The Senator made it clear that his allegiance remains firmly with the ruling APC.

The statement emphasized: “For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Gbenga Daniel is and remains a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, a Senator and remains on the platform of the APC.”

Political analysts have noted that the suspension stirred anxiety within the party, with many perceiving it as a sign of possible cracks in the APC structure in Ogun State. However, Daniel’s declaration of loyalty appears intended to dispel any doubts about his political direction.

okay.ng reports that the development underscores the tension within the Ogun APC ahead of crucial political realignments expected in the state.

