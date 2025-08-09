Gbenga Daniel Accuses Dapo Abiodun of Political Persecution Over Ogun Property Demolition Threat

Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, representing Ogun East Senatorial District and a former governor of Ogun State, has accused the Dapo Abiodun-led administration of plotting to demolish three of his properties in Sagamu, describing the move as the “highest level of political persecution.”

In a statement issued on Saturday through his media aide, Steve Oliyide, Daniel said the Ogun State Government, acting via the State Planning and Development Authority, served Contravention, Quit, and Demolition Notices dated August 8, 2025, against his private residence (Asoludero Court), Conference Hotel Limited, Sagamu, and Conference Hotel Annex. The notices cited “suspected” construction without proper planning permits and inadequate setbacks.

Daniel, who governed Ogun State between 2003 and 2011, rejected the allegations, insisting the properties were legally built long before the Ogun State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law No. 61 of 2022 came into existence.

“The Asoludero Court was built in 2004, the Conference Hotel Sagamu in 2013, and the Annex since 2015,” the statement read. “The governor’s administration is now attempting to use a newly enacted law retroactively to target a political opponent.”





He accused Governor Abiodun of bypassing due process by issuing Contravention and Quit Notices simultaneously with immediate threats of demolition. “This is not a legal process; it is a thuggish tactic designed to intimidate and inflict damage,” he said.

Daniel also linked the current development to what he called a pattern of harassment, recalling the September 2023 midnight demolition of DATKEM Plaza in Ijebu Ode, a property belonging to his wife, Yeye Olufunke Daniel. That matter, he noted, is still in court, where the state has lost multiple applications.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun is taking political vindictiveness to a shameful and dangerous level, without any regard for extant laws or common decency,” Daniel alleged. “We call on all well-meaning citizens, human rights organizations, and legal bodies to stand with us in condemning this egregious abuse of power.”

He vowed to resist the demolition threat through every legal channel, urging the public and security agencies to take note of what he described as a “malicious and vindictive abuse of power.”