Politics

Gbajabiamila: Tinubu Has Carried Every Region Along, Deserves Northern Backing

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Femi Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on political leaders in Northern Nigeria to rally behind the President’s re-election ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Gbajabiamila made the appeal on Saturday during the 2025 Dialogue Session of the Northern Caucus of the National Forum of Former Legislators, held in Abuja.

Addressing the gathering, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives emphasized that President Tinubu’s administration has prioritized national inclusion and has continued to deliver developmental dividends across the North.

President Tinubu is not just a Southern leader; he is a national leader who has carried every region along,” Gbajabiamila stated.

- Advertisement -

He noted that under the current administration, the North is experiencing tangible progress, citing critical infrastructure projects and policy reforms targeted at improving lives across the region.

From critical infrastructure to policy reforms, the North is benefitting from a government that believes in equity and shared prosperity,” he added.

Gbajabiamila stressed that the President’s long-term vision for Nigeria should not be truncated, urging northern stakeholders to support continuity in 2027.

We are laying solid foundations today, and it is only right that the President is allowed to finish what he started,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Nigeria’s D’Tigress Stage Fourth Quarter Comeback to Beat Senegal 75-68 in Afrobasket Semi-Final
Next Article Charles Soludo Soludo Blasts Politicians Promising One-Term in Office, Labels Them Mentally Unstable

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,090.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,780.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

CDCFIB
CDCFIB Opens Portal for Applicants to Update Pre-Upgrade Application Records
Jobs
Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen Explains Why He Signed Permanent Deal with Galatasaray
Sport
Mai Mala Buni
Yobe Gov. Buni Names Former Rep Member Gadaka as New Emir of Gudi
News
Charles Soludo
Soludo Blasts Politicians Promising One-Term in Office, Labels Them Mentally Unstable
News
Nigeria’s D’Tigress Stage Fourth Quarter Comeback to Beat Senegal 75-68 in Afrobasket Semi-Final
Sport
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like