Gbajabiamila: Tinubu Has Carried Every Region Along, Deserves Northern Backing

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on political leaders in Northern Nigeria to rally behind the President’s re-election ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Gbajabiamila made the appeal on Saturday during the 2025 Dialogue Session of the Northern Caucus of the National Forum of Former Legislators, held in Abuja.

Addressing the gathering, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives emphasized that President Tinubu’s administration has prioritized national inclusion and has continued to deliver developmental dividends across the North.

“President Tinubu is not just a Southern leader; he is a national leader who has carried every region along,” Gbajabiamila stated.





He noted that under the current administration, the North is experiencing tangible progress, citing critical infrastructure projects and policy reforms targeted at improving lives across the region.

“From critical infrastructure to policy reforms, the North is benefitting from a government that believes in equity and shared prosperity,” he added.

Gbajabiamila stressed that the President’s long-term vision for Nigeria should not be truncated, urging northern stakeholders to support continuity in 2027.

“We are laying solid foundations today, and it is only right that the President is allowed to finish what he started,” he said.