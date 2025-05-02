Gaza Strikes Claim 20 Lives as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens Amid Blockade

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 20 people on Friday, according to the Palestinian civil defence agency, as the region continues to endure a devastating war and an ongoing humanitarian blockade that has now lasted for two months. The renewed bombardment comes after a brief ceasefire collapsed in mid-March.

Civil defence official Mohammed al-Mughayyir confirmed to that the casualties included nine people killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a home in the Bureij refugee camp, situated in central Gaza. This is part of an escalating wave of violence in the region that has seen substantial loss of life and widespread destruction.

Since the resumption of Israeli strikes on March 18, Gaza’s health ministry, which is managed by Hamas, has reported that at least 2,326 individuals have died. This brings the overall death toll from the conflict to a staggering 52,418 people, a number that continues to rise with each passing day.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a major surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,218 Israeli citizens, primarily civilians. In addition, Hamas militants abducted 251 people, 58 of whom remain captive in Gaza, with many believed to be dead, according to Israeli military reports.





Israel’s military actions are aimed at pressuring Hamas to release the remaining hostages. However, critics argue that the ongoing airstrikes have only intensified the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The ceasefire that had temporarily halted the fighting collapsed in March, and Israeli authorities halted all aid shipments to Gaza on March 2, just days before the collapse. This has exacerbated an already dire situation, as the United Nations has issued frequent warnings about the looming famine and the lack of adequate medical supplies.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sounded the alarm on Friday, with Pascal Hundt, the organization’s Deputy Director of Operations, stating, “The humanitarian response in Gaza is on the verge of total collapse.” Hundt further emphasized the urgency of preventing the situation from escalating any further, urging all parties to take immediate action to address the crisis.

With Gaza’s infrastructure severely damaged and the region’s hospitals overwhelmed, aid organizations are struggling to provide relief. The UN has stressed the importance of access to humanitarian aid and called for an end to the blockade, warning that the ongoing restrictions could lead to catastrophic consequences for civilians.