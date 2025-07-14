Garba Shehu Describes Buhari as “Rarest Individual to Grace Political Life”

Former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has paid a glowing tribute to late President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader whose life was defined by integrity, discipline, and a deep sense of service to Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Sunday following Buhari’s death in a London clinic, Shehu mourned the former president as “the rarest of individuals to grace political life anywhere in the world.”

“Muhammadu Buhari was the rarest of individuals to grace political life anywhere in the world: an incorruptible servant of the people. He was not motivated by pride, or by riches – the accumulation of which repelled him,” Shehu wrote.

He praised Buhari’s unwavering dedication to national unity and public duty, both in his military and democratic roles. “He was drawn to public service, discipline, and patriotism, and the unity of Nigeria as a one nation and one idea,” Shehu said.





Reflecting on Buhari’s long career, Shehu noted that his leadership spanned decades—from battling for Nigeria’s unity during the civil war to later presiding over the country as a democratically elected president. “In his long service, first in the military he campaigned to keep Nigeria as a single country, and later briefly holding the position of head of state, he fought to tackle rampant corruption,” he added.

Shehu said Buhari’s two-term civilian presidency was marked by complex challenges, including a volatile global economy and rising terrorism threats from Boko Haram. Yet, he said, Buhari faced them head-on.

“He tackled both, creating new and welcome welfare programmes, and decisively breaking the power of Boko Haram,” Shehu stated.

He also highlighted Buhari’s controversial but balanced handling of Nigeria’s regional tensions: “Facing down accusations of favouring the north, he created ranches for northern herders to protect the livelihoods of southern farmers, saving lives and fostering better relations.”





The tribute further recalled Buhari’s inclusive nature and religious tolerance. “A deeply religious man, he was the opposite of partisan – enlisting a southern pastor as his two-time running-mate and regularly writing about Christianity and its relations with his own Muslim faith.”

Quoting Buhari’s own famous declaration, Shehu concluded: “Muhammadu Buhari led a life full enough for many men. He will be remembered best by his own words: ‘I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody’. He was the best of Nigeria, and we are all less without him.”

Okay.ng reports that the former president’s funeral is scheduled to take place in Daura, Katsina State, as tributes continue to pour in from across the country and the globe.