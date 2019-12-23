Ganduje vs Emir Sanusi: Abdulsalami heads reconciliation committee

Former Head of State General, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has been appointed by the Federal Government to head an eight-man committee to settle the rift between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

A prominent Northern elder, Adamu Fika (Wazirin Fika), in a statement to Okay.ng noted that a former SGF and Head of Civil Service, two state governors are also members of the committee.

The members of the committee are;

Alh. Adamu Fika, Wazirin Fika, CFR Gen. Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi, CFR, GCON Alh Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN Dr. Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, OFR, CFR Dr. Umaru Mutallab, CON Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, CFR Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh Dr. Adamu Fika – Secretary

According to Fika in the statement, the committee is working with the full understanding and cooperation of the Federal Government and initial contact has been made with the Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well with the Emir of Kano, Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Both parties are said to have agreed to stop taking any further action until the committee has fully undertaken and finalised this exercise of reconciliation and resolution.

The statement said in part: “Similarly, both men have respectively undertaken to call on all their supporters and sympathisers, including social media operators, to refrain from making statements, declarations, songs, articles, blogs and all actions inimical to the spirit and process of good governance, order and reconciliation. We call on everyone to hearken to the call of their principals.

“May God Almighty continue to bless our country, grant us greater peace and prosperity, and may He bless, guide and protect our leaders. Amin.”