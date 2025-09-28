Politics

Ganduje Criticises Kwankwaso, Kano Governor Yusuf at APC Meeting

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

Former APC National Chairman and ex-Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has launched strong criticism against his former ally, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, describing their politics and governance style as inconsistent and “directionless.”

Speaking at an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Kano on Thursday, Ganduje dismissed speculations that Kwankwaso might return to the ruling party. Citing a past remark, he said, “Kwankwaso once said only a madman would join the APC. He even mocked President Tinubu during the campaign. Now they want to return. If they come, we’ll welcome them as madmen who swallowed their vomit.”

On reconciliation with Kwankwaso and former governor Ibrahim Shekarau, Ganduje noted it was not impossible, stressing that they all had governance experience that could guide the current administration if needed.

Turning his attention to Governor Yusuf, Ganduje accused him of running what he called “a government of vendetta and cluelessness.” He argued that unlike his own administration, Yusuf’s government focused on probes rather than governance. “They’ve received more money in six months than my administration saw in eight years. Yet what have they achieved?” Ganduje asked.

He further alleged reckless spending on projects with little value and compared the governor’s leadership to “a messenger against a permanent secretary.”

On his removal as APC National Chairman, Ganduje downplayed the issue, saying it was a matter of political rotation. “The President did not wrong me. Leadership is by God’s will; He gives it to whom He wants at any time,” he said.

Ganduje also rejected claims that APC was losing ground, maintaining that the party remains Nigeria’s largest despite defections.

As of press time, neither Kwankwaso nor Governor Yusuf had responded to Ganduje’s remarks.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
