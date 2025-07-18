Gambari Reveals How Memos Were Smuggled to Buhari Despite Official Channels

Former Chief of Staff to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, has disclosed the covert methods used by some members of Buhari’s inner circle to bypass official channels and send memos directly to the president. Appearing on Channels Television’s Inside Sources program on Friday, Gambari explained that despite Buhari’s explicit directive that all memos be routed through his Chief of Staff, certain appointees exploited the president’s informal moments to smuggle their communications.

“They knew his weak moment, they knew when to smuggle (memos) because they knew him as they interacted with him informally,” Gambari said, detailing the nuances of how these unofficial memos reached Buhari.

Serving as Buhari’s Chief of Staff from May 2020 to May 2023, Gambari revealed that Buhari publicly announced the policy demanding all memos be channeled through him before reaching the president. Gambari further noted that even Vice President Yemi Osinbajo complied with this rule. However, some individuals took advantage of Buhari’s informal interactions, slipping messages past official oversight. Despite this, Gambari claimed he always received copies of such memos once the president reviewed them.

okay.ng reports that Gambari also addressed longstanding rumors of a powerful cabal within Buhari’s administration. He maintained, “They say there was a cabal, there was. Every government has a cabal. They may call them a kitchen cabinet; they may call them a think tank.”





Drawing parallels to previous administrations, Gambari cited former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s close advisory groups as an example, emphasizing the inherent need for presidents to have trusted confidants both inside and outside official government structures.

Reflecting on Buhari’s leadership style, Gambari said the president was notably loyal to his appointees and hesitant to dismiss them despite external pressures. His prior experience as Buhari’s foreign affairs minister during the 1980s military regime provided him insights into the president’s approach to governance and decision-making.