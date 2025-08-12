Galatasaray’s head coach Okan Buruk has announced that Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian international striker, will make his highly anticipated return to competitive action on Friday against Karagumruk after missing the Turkish Super Lig opener. Buruk explained that Osimhen, who joined the Istanbul giants from Napoli this summer in a record-breaking €75 million deal, was omitted from the squad for the 3-0 victory over Gaziantep due to fitness concerns. “Osimhen had a five or six-day training period,” Buruk said. “Playing during that period could have been risky for him. I spoke to him about this, and he indicated he was considering resting for this match and aiming for some playing time in the next one.”

Osimhen’s contract reportedly makes him among the highest-paid players in Europe and marks the biggest signing in Turkish football history. The 26-year-old striker finished last season on loan at Galatasaray with 37 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances, leading the club to a league and cup double. His delayed start to pre-season came after prolonged negotiations for his permanent transfer from Napoli.

In an unexpected twist, Osimhen found himself at the center of a local controversy shortly after his arrival. The Bulut Mosque in Konya, Turkey, completed in 2008, was mistakenly listed on Google Maps as the “Victor Osimhen Mosque.” Worshippers expressed dissatisfaction with the erroneous renaming, stating that the mosque should retain its original name. “We have been a congregation of Bulut Mosque since we have been here. We are against it being changed to Victor Osimhen. The name Victor Osimhen is a Christian name,” said one congregant. Another added, “He did no good for the mosque, and he’s not someone Konya will never forget.” Zeki Yaylacı, also a member of the community, described the situation as offensive and a mockery of Islamic tradition, urging authorities to prevent such changes from being made without proper oversight.

There is no indication that Osimhen was involved or aware of the Google Maps listing error, which appears to be a result of user edits. Authorities are now being urged to rectify the listing to respect the mosque’s dignity and the sentiments of the local Muslim community, okay.ng reports.