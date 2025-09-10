Galatasaray Confirms Victor Osimhen Suffers Ankle Ligament Sprain During Nigeria Duty

Nigeria and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has been officially diagnosed with an ankle ligament sprain after undergoing further medical tests in Turkey. The injury occurred during the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory against Rwanda in the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) 2026 World Cup qualifying match in Uyo on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The 26-year-old striker was forced off midway through the first half following a heavy challenge from Rwanda’s Claude Niyomugabo. His substitution not only raised concerns for Nigeria’s crucial fixtures but also left fans worried about his availability for club duty.

Initially, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) medical staff described the injury as a shin bruise. Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, explained:

“Team doctor confirmed Victor Osimhen’s injury is a bruise on his shin. He woke up this morning (Sunday) with discomfort and will not be travelling with the squad to South Africa for Tuesday’s game.”

With Osimhen absent, Nigeria had to rely on replacement striker Cyriel Dessers. However, it was second-half substitute Tolu Arokodare who secured the decisive goal in the 51st minute, ensuring Nigeria kept their World Cup qualification hopes alive.





Back in Turkey, Galatasaray’s medical team offered a more detailed update. Team doctor, Dr. Yener Slim, stated:

“In the examinations conducted today (Tuesday) on our football A team player Victor Osimhen in our hospital, a moderate level of sprain (tension and bleeding) was detected in the ankle ligaments and the necessary treatment was started to return to the field as soon as possible.”

The Turkish champions are monitoring his progress closely, with doubts over his availability for their upcoming Turkish Süper Lig clash against Eyüpspor on Saturday.

Osimhen, who made a €75 million permanent move from Italian side Napoli this summer after a successful loan spell, has already scored two goals in three league appearances this season. His form has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s unbeaten run, as they top the Turkish league with 12 points.

okay.ng reports that the Nigerian star remains one of the most vital attacking assets for both club and country. The injury setback will therefore be watched keenly by fans and stakeholders across both Nigeria and Turkey.