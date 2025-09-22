Full List: Names, Details of United Capital Employees Who Died in Lagos Fire

United Capital Plc has confirmed the loss of six of its employees in the fire that engulfed Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial building in Lagos, on September 16, 2025.

The tragedy, which began in the building’s inverter room located in the basement, also claimed the lives of four staff members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

In a statement on Monday, United Capital described the incident as an immeasurable tragedy, announcing that a memorial service will be held to honour the deceased.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void,” the company said.





“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as providing all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.”

The six United Capital staff who lost their lives in the fire are: